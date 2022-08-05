eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 324,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,906. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

