Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.36-$7.76 EPS.

Eaton stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.65. 1,238,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

