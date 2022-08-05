Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

