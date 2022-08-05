Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 28.9% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 157.9% during the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 33.9% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

