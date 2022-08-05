Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given a $144.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.33.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

ETN opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.35 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

