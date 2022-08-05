Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Announces Earnings Results

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.71. 1,115,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

