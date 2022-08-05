Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and set a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.07.

EMN stock opened at $93.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $84.95 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.10.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

