Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Director Luis Borgen Sells 28,730 Shares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $582,644.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ EBC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,581. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 25.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $185,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Stories

