Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

DLNG traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

