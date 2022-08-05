DXdao (DXD) Achieves Market Cap of $22.75 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for about $461.29 or 0.02036457 BTC on exchanges. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $5,533.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DXdao has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.26 or 0.00460292 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00295811 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000755 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

