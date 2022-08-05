DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.
A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
DXC Technology Price Performance
Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 525,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DXC Technology
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXC Technology (DXC)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.