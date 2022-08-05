DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of research firms have commented on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.16). DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 257.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 525,773 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,399,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

