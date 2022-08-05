DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.27 to $3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion to $13.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.48 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NYSE DD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.88. 128,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,641. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

