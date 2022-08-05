DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.17 billion to $3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.27-$3.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.40.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.5 %

DD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.88. 1,936,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.07.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

