Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 213,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $108.46. 114,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $137,021. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.