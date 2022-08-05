DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) EVP Robert A. Richard Sells 2,900 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $129.00 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

