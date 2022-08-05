Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $292,325.70 and approximately $102,359.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Drops Ownership Power has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00622152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036087 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

