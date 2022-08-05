Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$185,337.88 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,102,390.66.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

D.UN opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.96. The company has a market cap of C$952.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.32.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

