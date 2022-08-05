Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$185,337.88 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,102,390.66.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50.
- On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.
- On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.1 %
D.UN opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.96. The company has a market cap of C$952.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
See Also
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.