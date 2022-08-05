Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Insider Buys C$185,337.88 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 9,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,337.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,504,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,102,390.66.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,245.50.

On Friday, July 15th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,657.50.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 28,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$539,915.40.

On Monday, July 11th, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 20,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$19.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$383,862.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.1 %

D.UN opened at C$20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$18.52 and a 1 year high of C$30.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.96. The company has a market cap of C$952.36 million and a PE ratio of 5.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.32.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.