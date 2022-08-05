Dragonchain Trading Down 4.6% This Week (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $8.09 million and $46,183.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,195.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003958 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00131667 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033559 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00065467 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain (CRYPTO:DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.