Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.505 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Dover has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dover to earn $9.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DOV opened at $132.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.11.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Dover by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

