DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $129.00 at Citigroup

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $118.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $1,080,994.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 16,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $1,080,994.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 387,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $86,662.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,778 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,358 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,622. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.



