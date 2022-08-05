DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. DLH had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. 15,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.33. DLH has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 72,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DLH by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DLH by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

