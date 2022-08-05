Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.29% of The Ensign Group worth $114,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.28. 3,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.