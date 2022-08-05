DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Up 43% Over Last 7 Days

DigixDAO (DGD) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 43% against the dollar. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $245.55 or 0.01057000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $18.15 million and approximately $13.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,228.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00174041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003638 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00131797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033691 BTC.

DigixDAO Coin Profile

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

