DigitalNote (XDN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 47% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $582,930.25 and approximately $36.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00696623 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,979,242,749 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigitalNote Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.