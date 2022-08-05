Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 149,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 577,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

