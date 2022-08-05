Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DSX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE DSX opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $568.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

