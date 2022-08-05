DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.80

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 537083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.51) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

DFS Furniture Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 185.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.40 million and a P/E ratio of 757.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.