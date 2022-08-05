DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $136.80

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 136.80 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 537083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.80 ($1.71).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.51) price target on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.97. The stock has a market cap of £356.40 million and a P/E ratio of 757.89.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.

