DEXTools (DEXT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,049.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 5th. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $17.47 million and $119,049.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 99,256,134 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

