DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,146 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 51,948 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.37% of DexCom worth $694,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.25. 50,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,004. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.