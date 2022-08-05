Dev Protocol (DEV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $156.00

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001802 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $462,749.02 and approximately $156.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008581 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.