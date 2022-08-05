Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price to €16.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.77.
GRFS stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
