Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Target Price to €16.00

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.53) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GRFS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.77) to €20.30 ($20.93) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.77.

Grifols Price Performance

GRFS stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Grifols has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,089,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,065 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,857,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,737,000 after purchasing an additional 871,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 32,956 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

