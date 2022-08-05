Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates GBX 140 Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

IAG opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 102.14 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.41. The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.