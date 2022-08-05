Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) received a €80.00 ($82.47) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

WAF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($92.78) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($113.40) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of WAF stock traded up €0.65 ($0.67) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €81.00 ($83.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,473 shares. Siltronic has a one year low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a one year high of €153.20 ($157.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.61.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

