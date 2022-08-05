Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($147.04) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($120.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £120 ($147.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £115 ($140.91) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £106.54 ($130.55).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £107.20 ($131.36) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £166.11 billion and a PE ratio of -182.31. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a twelve month high of £112.90 ($138.34). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,965.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 76.40 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -377.55%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

