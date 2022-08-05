Desjardins Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$78.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC lowered iA Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

