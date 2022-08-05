Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $4.11 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00017856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.33 million and approximately $74,576.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,738,603 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

