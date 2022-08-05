DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $30.90

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.90 and traded as low as $27.47. DENSO shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 33,043 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

