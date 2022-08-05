Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Denbury Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEN traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 701,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,712. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $91.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

About Denbury

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 39.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denbury by 16.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $1,611,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

