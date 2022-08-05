Delphy (DPY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,979.00

Delphy (DPY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $327,178.56 and approximately $34,979.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.09 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003650 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00131248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033390 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00065303 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

