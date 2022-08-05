Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.18-0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.42.

Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DH stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

