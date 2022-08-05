Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Boosted by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 171.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.49. The stock had a trading volume of 31,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.04. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

