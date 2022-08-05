Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $399.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $393.00 target price on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $342.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

