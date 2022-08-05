DeepBrain Chain (DBC) 1-Day Volume Tops $176,489.00

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market cap of $2.75 million and $176,489.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.50 or 0.00625324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,107.63 or 0.99999066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004328 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

