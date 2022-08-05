Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $313.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.61. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

