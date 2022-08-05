DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $310.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 929.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 97,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

