Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,368.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. 932,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,862. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. Wedbush raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.