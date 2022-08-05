Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Announces Earnings Results

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDOG traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.29. 6,367,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,113,981. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,336,000.00 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,640,291.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,827,633.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,751,000 after buying an additional 619,202 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,037,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.0% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 1,355,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,346,000 after buying an additional 155,743 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

