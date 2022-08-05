Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.65.

NYSE DRI opened at $125.78 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

