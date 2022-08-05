Daniel J. Thoren Purchases 7,500 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $58,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graham Co. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Graham by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Graham by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 232,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 112,297 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Graham by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 108,359 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Graham by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

